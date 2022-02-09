Matt Harvey Will Be Named by Defense in Eric Kay's Trial over Tyler Skaggs' Death

AP Photo/Julio Cortez

Defense attorneys for Eric Kay—the former Los Angeles Angels communications director who has been charged with giving former Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs the counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl that killed him in 2019—said Tuesday at trial that MLB pitcher Matt Harvey will be named as a potential drug source for Skaggs.

The prosecution is arguing that Kay provided Skaggs with the drugs that he took on the day of his death.

ESPN's T.J. Quinn reported that a source within the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's office said in 2019 that Skaggs didn't have Percocet in his system when he died. Skaggs died from choking on his own vomit stemming from "mixed ethanol, fentanyl and oxycodone intoxication," per the Tarrant County medical examiner's toxicology report in 2019.

Kay is also being charged with conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute after he allegedly sold fentanyl and oxycodone.

Per Quinn, the prosecution said in trial Tuesday that Kay "was providing opioids to multiple players, who are expected to be named, and even got them from the umpire's clubhouse attendant at the ballpark."

Skaggs' former teammate and current Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher, Andrew Heaney, testified at trial Tuesday. Other former Angels players between 2017 and 2019—when Kay is accused of distributing oxycodone to players on the team—are on the government's witness list, including Cam Bedrosian, Blake Parker and Garrett Richards.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Richards plans to testify that Kay once asked him for unused oxycodone pills, according to the prosecution's filings, while Bedrosian, Harvey and Parker will testify that Kay distributed drugs to both Skaggs and other players.