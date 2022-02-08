Commanders' Deshazor Everett Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter In December Crash

Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Washington Commanders safety Deshazor Everett has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in the December car crash that killed his girlfriend, Olivia S. Peters, per multiple reports.

Everett's attorney, Kaveh Noorishad, released the following statement on the charge:

"Mr. Everett voluntarily appeared earlier today at the Loudoun County Magistrate's Office where he was served with a warrant for involuntary manslaughter. Shortly thereafter, he was released on bond. Our team continues to investigate this matter as we intend on vigorously defending Mr. Everett against these allegations. We continue to ask that judgment be reserved until all facts are fully investigated and litigated in the proper forum. At this time we cannot comment any further due to the pending litigation."

Everett, 29, was driving his 2010 Nissan GT-R on Dec. 23 when it veered off the road, hit several trees and rolled over. Peters, 29, died at a hospital following the crash.

The Loudoun County Sheriff's department said that its investigation found that Everett was driving "over twice the posted 45 mph speed limit just prior to the crash."

Everett's Washington teammates Jamin Davis and Benjamin St-Juste had been out to dinner with the pair and were traveling ahead of them at the time of the accident. Everett was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries for four days.

He has spent his entire seven-year career with the Commanders and has served as the team's special teams captain since 2018.

"We are aware of these charges and are continuing to monitor the situation," the Commanders said in a statement. "We will have no further comment at this time."