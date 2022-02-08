Dodgers' Trevor Bauer Won't Face Criminal Charges in Sexual Assault Case

Kiyoshi Mio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer won't face criminal charges stemming from allegations of sexual assault, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office announced Tuesday.

Bauer issued the following statement in the aftermath of the prosecutors' decision:

A woman obtained a temporary restraining order against Bauer in June 2021 after accusing the 31-year-old of violence during two sexual encounters in April and May. According to Alden Gonzalez of ESPN, the woman said Bauer "choked her unconscious multiple times, sodomized her without consent and punched her all over her body."

Bauer denied the accusations and his lawyer called the encounters "wholly consensual."

The Pasadena Police Department completed its investigation on August 27, turning over the case to the Los Angeles County district attorney's office to determine if it would press charges.

With the police investigation active, Bauer was placed on administrative leave by Major League Baseball in July and it was extended multiple times through the end of the 2021 season.

While the Dodgers reached the NL Championship Series, the pitcher did not appear in a game after June 28 and was away from the team while on administrative leave. He made just 17 starts in 2021 after signing a three-year, $102 million contract the previous offseason.

Even without criminal charges, Bauer could still be disciplined by the league heading into 2022. ESPN's Jeff Passan reported in August MLB is expected to "levy a significant suspension" against the former Cy Young winner after completing its own investigation.

However, the news that he won't be charged still opens the door for a potential return to the baseball field.