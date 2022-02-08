Brian Flores' Lawsuit Against NFL Didn't Affect Texans' HC Search, Nick Caserio Says

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio said Brian Flores' lawsuit against the NFL and three teams alleging racial discrimination didn't affect his candidacy for the team's head coaching vacancy.

Caserio was asked about Flores, a finalist for the Texans' job before they promoted Lovie Smith on Monday, during a press conference Tuesday:

The comments come after Flores' attorneys, Douglas H. Wigdor and John Elefterakis, said in a statement Monday night their client wasn't selected because of the litigation:

Flores' lawsuit included direct claims against three teams—the Denver Broncos, Miami Dolphins and New York Giants—related to their hiring practices. Flores was fired by the Dolphins in January despite back-to-back winning seasons.

The NFL initially released a statement saying the allegations were "without merit," but commissioner Roger Goodell sent out a memo Saturday stating the league "[understands] the concerns expressed" by Flores:

Houston's selection of Smith finished the NFL's latest head coach hiring cycle with just two of the nine available jobs going to people of color: Smith and the Miami Dolphins' Mike McDaniel. They join the Pittsburgh Steelers' Mike Tomlin, Washington Commanders' Ron Rivera and New York Jets' Robert Saleh.

Caserio didn't delve into why Flores wasn't the team's final choice but said he's "been a good coach in this league for a number of years."

Flores, 40, spent 11 years in different roles on the New England Patriots' coaching staff before being hired by the Dolphins. He'd previously spent time in the Pats' scouting department.

He posted a 24-25 record across three years in Miami during his first stint as a head coach.