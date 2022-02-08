Chloe Kim Says She Considered Skipping 2022 Winter Olympics Because of Anxiety

AP Photo/Hugh Carey, FIle

As Chole Kim prepares to make her first appearance at the 2022 Olympics on Tuesday night U.S. time, the American snowboarder said she almost didn't compete in the Beijing Games.

Speaking to NBC's Today (starts at 1:50 mark), Kim described "really bad anxiety" from the fame and attention that came after her gold-medal win in Pyeongchang four years ago.

"My first one was really overwhelming," she said. "I was not expecting that kind of response."

Kim's victory four years ago made her the youngest person in history to win Olympic gold in women's halfpipe (17 years old). She landed back-to-back 1080s in her final run to earn a score of 98.25, nearly nine points ahead of the second-place finisher (China's Liu Jiayu, 89.75).

After her dazzling performance at the 2018 Games, Kim became a sensation. She was on Time's 100 list as one of the most influential people in the world.

Sam Minardi, Kellogg's director of brand marketing, told Alex Orlov of MIC.com that a limited-edition box of Corn Flakes featuring Kim holding her Olympic gold medal sold out just seven hours after it was announced.

"That is a record," Minardi said.

Kim was also featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated, along with her dog Reese. She received a shoutout from Frances McDormand at the 90th Academy Awards when McDormand won Best Actress for her performance in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

Kim said she "hated" snowboarding for the first time after the Olympics because of the spotlight put on her, but a two-year hiatus from the sport gave her an opportunity to reset.

The 21-year-old will begin her quest for a second successive Olympic gold in the women's halfpipe on Tuesday night. The first qualifying run will be at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Competitors with the top 12 scores during qualifying will advance to the finals Wednesday.