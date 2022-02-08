Brian Flores' Attorneys: Texans Didn't Hire Ex-Dolphins HC Due to Lawsuit Against NFL

AP Photo/Doug Murray

Attorneys for Brian Flores say the Houston Texans passed him over because of the lawsuit he recently filed against the NFL and three teams.

Representatives for the former Miami Dolphins head coach said Monday that while he was one of three finalists for the Texans' vacancy, "it is obvious that the only reason Mr. Flores was not selected was his decision to stand up against racial inequality across the NFL."

The statement comes after the Texans announced they hired Lovie Smith.

According to the Houston Chronicle's John McClain, the coaching search almost had a far different outcome. McClain reported the organization was prepared to hire Josh McCown, who has no coaching experience in the NFL, but became concerned with the optics after the fallout from Flores' lawsuit.

Flores' suit laid out a number of grievances.

The 40-year-old said Dolphins owner Stephen Ross offered him $100,000 for each of the team's losses in 2019 as it embarked on a total rebuild. While he would've been compensated well if the Dolphins had an abject record, said record might be held against him if he found himself looking for another job.

Ross denied what was presented in the lawsuit, calling the claims against the Dolphins "false, malicious and defamatory."

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Flores also shared a text exchange with New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick that indicated the New York Giants had already decided they were hiring Brian Daboll as their next head coach this offseason before Flores had had his interview.

The Giants responded to say they "are pleased and confident with the process that resulted in the hiring of Brian Daboll."

In general, Flores' case has brought what were longstanding issues back to the forefront of conversations around the NFL. Arguing the Rooney Rule is failing to adequately address the lack of diversity on coaching staffs is nothing new.

Still, no coach has challenged the NFL power structure in the way Flores has, and that has left many wondering whether he'll face any sort of professional repercussions.

In February 2019, Colin Kaepernick and Eric Reid settled a grievance against the NFL after alleging teams colluded not to sign them as free agents in response to their outspoken social advocacy.

Flores said on an interview with CBS Mornings his lawsuit is "bigger than coaching."

"I understand the risk, and yes, it was a difficult decision and I went back and forth," he said. "And like I said, I love coaching, I do. It's something that I'm passionate about, it brings me joy and I love helping young people reach their potential and become the best versions of themselves. I'm gifted to do that. But this is bigger than that."

Between the Texans landing on Smith and the New Orleans Saints tabbing Dennis Allen as Sean Payton's successor, per ESPN's Adam Schefter, there are no longer any more head coaching jobs available in the NFL.

It appears Flores will have to wait for at least another year before he gets the opportunity to be a head coach again in the league.