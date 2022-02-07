Nike Drops Manchester United's Mason Greenwood Following Arrest on Suspicion of Rape

Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Nike has dropped Manchester United star Mason Greenwood following his arrest on suspicion of sexual assault.

Nike said Monday that Greenwood "is no longer a Nike athlete," per the Associated Press. The company had previously said it was suspending its partnership with Greenwood after his arrest.

The 20-year-old's likeness was already removed from EA Sports' FIFA 22 and Konami's eFootball after the allegations surfaced.

Without identifying Greenwood, the Greater Manchester Police said on Jan. 30 they were alerted to "online social media images and videos posted by a woman reporting incidents of physical violence." Upon an initial investigation, a man had been taken into custody on suspicion of rape and assault.

Authorities have subsequently said they had further arrested Greenwood on suspicion of sexual assault and making threats to kill.

Greenwood has been released on bail while an investigation remains ongoing.

Manchester United released a statement confirming he would be kept away from the club indefinitely.

"Manchester United reiterates its strong condemnation of violence of any kind," United said. "As previously communicated, Mason Greenwood will not train with, or play for, the club until further notice."

The Athletic's Matt Slater noted a collective bargaining agreement between the Premier League and Professional Footballers’ Association stipulates a club can suspend a player for up to 14 days.

Slater spoke to a London-based barrister who speculated Manchester United might be able to roll Greenwood's suspension over in 14-day increments until the case potentially goes to trial.

Greenwood last appeared for United in a 1-0 win over West Ham on Jan. 22.