Peng Shuai Says Post Alleging Sexual Assault Was an 'Enormous Misunderstanding'

AP Photo/Andy Brownbill, File

In a recent interview, Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai denied saying that a former Chinese political official sexually assaulted her and called the situation "an enormous misunderstanding."

According to the Associated Press' John Leicester, Peng spoke to French newspaper L'Equipe, which agreed to pre-conditions for the interview, such as publishing her comments verbatim and submitting questions in advance. An official for the Chinese Olympic Committee also "sat in on the discussion and translated her comments from Chinese."

Peng was asked about a November social media post from her verified Weibo account that said former Communist Party official Zhang Gaoli forced her to have sex despite her repeated refusals. Peng said the message of her post was misconstrued.

"Sexual assault? I never said that anyone made me submit to a sexual assault," Peng said.

She continued, "This post resulted in an enormous misunderstanding from the outside world. My wish is that the meaning of this post no longer be skewed."

Peng largely had been out of the public eye since writing the post, per Andrew Keh of the New York Times. Her disappearance from public life prompted concerns about her safety and well-being. Last month, some fans wore "Where is Peng Shuai?" shirts to the Australian Open.

The International Olympic Committee announced Sunday that Peng met with IOC President Thomas Bach in Beijing during the Winter Olympics. The IOC's statement made no mention of Peng's allegations.

IOC member Kirsty Coventry joined Bach and Peng. The statement said that Peng was at the Olympics and attended some events, including a curling match between China and Norway on Saturday night with Coventry.

"Kirsty Coventry and Peng Shuai also agreed that they would remain in contact," the statement said. "And all three agreed that any further communication about the content of the meeting would be left to her discretion."

Peng also discussed her disappointment in not qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics last summer. She added that she intends to travel to Europe when the COVID-19 pandemic is over. She also accepted an invitation to visit the IOC and the Olympic Museum.