AHL Athletic Trainer DJ Jones Fired by Blackhawks After Sexual Harassment Allegations

The Chicago Blackhawks fired head athletic trainer D.J. Jones from their AHL affiliate, the Rockford IceHogs, in November following an investigation into allegations of sexual harassment from 2014.

Emily Kaplan and Jesse Rogers of ESPN reported a member of the IceHogs ice crew came forward with the allegations in October when the organization was under the spotlight for its past mishandling of sexual assault allegations following the release of a report from the law firm Jenner & Block.

The Blackhawks released a statement on Jones' firing:

"Under our new leadership, we have made it crystal clear that nothing is more important than the safety and well-being of our players and employees, and there is a zero-tolerance policy for any violation of our standards of conduct in our organization. We have done a lot of work to ensure an environment where employees are encouraged to feel safe coming forward, even if it is about wrongdoing that occurred in the past.

"Recently, when allegations of sexual harassment in 2014 by D.J. Jones, the head athletic trainer for the Rockford IceHogs, were reported to the Blackhawks on October 27, 2021, we adhered to our new protocols and procedures, suspended Mr. Jones, conducted an in depth investigation over 5 days and, following the conclusive results, terminated Mr. Jones on November 3, 2021."

Kaplan and Rogers noted Jenner & Block investigated the organization after former player Kyle Beach filed a lawsuit against the Blackhawks and said former video coach Brad Aldrich sexually assaulted him in 2010.

General manager Stan Bowman and vice president of hockey operations Al MacIsaac resigned and the team was fined $2 million by the NHL after the investigation determined "nothing was done" by senior leaders to stop Aldrich's harassment.

As for Jones, he was fired in his 16th year with the IceHogs.

John Walter, who was previously the assistant athletic trainer, was promoted to take his place as head trainer.