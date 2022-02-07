Texans Rumors: Lovie Smith 'In Talks' to Become Houston's HC; Josh McCown Out of Mix

Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Houston Texans are reportedly "in talks" with associate head coach and defensive coordinator Lovie Smith about potentially becoming their next head coach, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter and Field Yates.

Smith has always been considered for the job, but his "candidacy as head coach has gained steam in recent days," Schefter added.

Meanwhile, Sarah Barshop of ESPN reported Josh McCown is no longer in the mix for the job.

