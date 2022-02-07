Mikaela Shiffrin Records DNF in Women's Giant Slalom Run 1 at 2022 Winter Olympics

AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty

Mikaela Shiffrin's 2022 Beijing Olympics did not get off to an ideal start.

The American star competed in the first of what could be five events at these Games in the women's giant slalom on Sunday but missed a gate and fell in the early going of her first run. That meant she was eliminated from the competition, which consists of two runs for the gold.

Nick Zaccardi of NBC Sports noted Shiffrin's received a did-not-finish (DNF) status for a giant slalom race for the first time since January 2018, ending a 30-race streak and underscoring her overall consistency in the event.

She wasn't the only one who fell and was eliminated in the first run, as Italy's Marta Bassino did the same as the skiers struggled with the initial steepness of the hill.

Fortunately for Shiffrin, she will have a number of opportunities to bounce back from Sunday's disappointing showing.

She could compete in the women's super-G, downhill, combined and slalom later in these Games. CBS Sports' Shanna McCarriston noted Shiffrin entered the Olympics with a chance to challenge the record of four alpine skiing medals in a single Games by potentially competing in five events.

Alas, Shiffrin will not go five-for-five thanks to her unexpected exit in her opening event.

The three-time Olympic medalist was unable to defend her giant slalom gold from the 2018 Games, but her resume still includes 11 world championship medals, three World Cup overall titles and 73 career race victories.

Only Ingemar Stenmark (86) and Lindsey Vonn (82) have more career race wins.

Shiffrin will look to close the gap later in the Beijing Olympics even if she was unable to out of the gates.