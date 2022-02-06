Pro Bowl 2022: Justin Herbert Throws 2 TDs as AFC Wins 5th Straight Showcase vs. NFC

Pro Bowl 2022: Justin Herbert Throws 2 TDs as AFC Wins 5th Straight Showcase vs. NFCFebruary 7, 2022
In a game that featured almost as many turnovers (eight) as touchdowns (11), the AFC beat the NFC 41-35 at Sunday's Pro Bowl in Las Vegas at the Allegiant Stadium.
It was the fifth consecutive victory for the AFC.
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (two touchdown passes) and Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (five receptions for 82 yards and two scores) led the way for the AFC.
Seven different players—Marcus Lattimore, Antoine Winfield Jr. and Trevon Diggs for the NFC; Kevin Byard, Darius Leonard, J.C. Jackson and Derwin James for the AFC—registered interceptions.
Herbert dime + catch is a recipe for Pro Bowl success.
Herbert and got some chemistry. 👀
Herbert was named the game's offensive MVP, while Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (five tackles, two sacks) was the defensive MVP.
Winfield, Leonard and Myles Garrett, meanwhile, each scored defensive touchdowns.
AFC North teamwork 🤝 with the swat. with the pick-6.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wideout Mike Evans had one of the plays of the game with this acrobatic snag:
And Buffalo Bills wideout Stefon Diggs and his brother Trevon had fun going head-to-head, even switching roles to the opposite side
wins this one. 😂
put on skates... And the point. 💀
As it has in years past, the NFL used the Pro Bowl to experiment with rules changes. One new one was the spot-and-choose method:
The #ProBowl continues to serve as a platform for game innovation — in addition to rules changes from previous years, we will be implementing the Spot and Choose method on Sunday 👇
Both teams were also given the option to either give back the ball after a score, with the opposing team receiving the ball on its 25-yard-line. Or the scoring team could elect to keep the ball on its own 25 but faced a 4th-and-15 down, taking the risk of giving its opponent excellent field position on a failed conversion.
And the best addition was the NFL Foundation adding charity incentives into the game, allowing players to earn money for their preferred causes:
New for the Pro Bowl: @nflfoundation is implementing an incentive program for the charitable causes of the players. Each player who is recognized for an in-game accomplishment may choose a charitable cause from among the charities the foundation supports at these levels
But with players not particularly interested in risking injury in a meaningless exhibition, the game was a glorified two-handed touch affair, with the whistles blown long before any actual tackles. For many people who chose to watch the game, it didn't feel much like football or a spectacle worth holding:
To all of those complaining about the Pro Bowl, what did you expect? This game has been a craptastic sham for years. It's not football. It's pointless. It's ridiculous. It's a waste of everyone's time, even for us in the betting community. Give us more dodgeball, NFL.
And a number of current and former players were critical of the game as well:
Nobody expects the Pro Bowl to be played at the level of next week's Super Bowl. But it's hard to ignore that the game has become an annual point of criticism for fans, pundits and players alike in recent years.