Pro Bowl 2022: Justin Herbert Throws 2 TDs as AFC Wins 5th Straight Showcase vs. NFC

In a game that featured almost as many turnovers (eight) as touchdowns (11), the AFC beat the NFC 41-35 at Sunday's Pro Bowl in Las Vegas at the Allegiant Stadium.

It was the fifth consecutive victory for the AFC.

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (two touchdown passes) and Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (five receptions for 82 yards and two scores) led the way for the AFC.

Seven different players—Marcus Lattimore, Antoine Winfield Jr. and Trevon Diggs for the NFC; Kevin Byard, Darius Leonard, J.C. Jackson and Derwin James for the AFC—registered interceptions.

Herbert was named the game's offensive MVP, while Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (five tackles, two sacks) was the defensive MVP.

Winfield, Leonard and Myles Garrett, meanwhile, each scored defensive touchdowns.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wideout Mike Evans had one of the plays of the game with this acrobatic snag:

And Buffalo Bills wideout Stefon Diggs and his brother Trevon had fun going head-to-head, even switching roles to the opposite side

As it has in years past, the NFL used the Pro Bowl to experiment with rules changes. One new one was the spot-and-choose method:

Both teams were also given the option to either give back the ball after a score, with the opposing team receiving the ball on its 25-yard-line. Or the scoring team could elect to keep the ball on its own 25 but faced a 4th-and-15 down, taking the risk of giving its opponent excellent field position on a failed conversion.

And the best addition was the NFL Foundation adding charity incentives into the game, allowing players to earn money for their preferred causes:

But with players not particularly interested in risking injury in a meaningless exhibition, the game was a glorified two-handed touch affair, with the whistles blown long before any actual tackles. For many people who chose to watch the game, it didn't feel much like football or a spectacle worth holding:

And a number of current and former players were critical of the game as well:

Nobody expects the Pro Bowl to be played at the level of next week's Super Bowl. But it's hard to ignore that the game has become an annual point of criticism for fans, pundits and players alike in recent years.