Man Arrested After Appearing to Attack Nottingham Forest Players During FA Cup Match

JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Nottinghamshire Police arrested a man who ran onto the pitch during Nottingham Forest's 4-1 victory over Leicester City in the FA Cup on Sunday.

"Investigations are in the very early stages and our enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the incident are ongoing," chief inspector Neil Williams said.

The man confronted Nottingham Forest players who were celebrating Joe Worrall's goal in the 32nd minute.

