Michigan OC Josh Gattis Reportedly Lands Contract to Become Miami OC

Josh Gattis will reportedly become the next offensive coordinator for the University of Miami, according to Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports.

Gattis held the same role at Michigan the past three years, winning the Broyles Award in 2021 as the best assistant coach in the country. The Wolverines won the Big Ten title last season while earning their first-ever spot in the College Football Playoff before losing to Georgia in the Orange Bowl.

The Michigan offense ranked 16th in Division I with an average of 35.8 points per game.

Prior to Michigan, Gattis was a co-offensive coordinator at Alabama in 2018 and receivers coach for a unit that featured DeVonta Smith, Jerry Jeudy, Jaylen Waddle and Henry Ruggs III.

The 38-year-old also has experience at Penn State, Vanderbilt and Western Michigan.

He now joins a program looking to turn things around under new coach Mario Cristobal. The team finished 7-5 last year under Manny Diaz, but there are high expectations for the new staff, especially after hiring Gattis and experienced defensive coordinator Kevin Steele.

Gattis will have plenty to work with in his new job, starting with quarterback Tyler Van Dyke. The former 4-star recruit totaled 2,931 passing yards and 25 touchdowns in 10 games as a freshman in 2021.

Michigan, meanwhile, will have to replace another key member of its staff after defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald left for the Baltimore Ravens. Former defensive coordinator Don Brown left to become head coach at UMass a year earlier and recently hired another former Michigan coach Steve Casula, who Gattis referred to as his "right-hand man," via Aaron McMann of MLive.com.

It leaves plenty of question marks for the Wolverines even after Jim Harbaugh remained with the program amid NFL interest.

Gattis reportedly had internal support to become the next Michigan head coach if Harbaugh had left, per Adam Rittenberg of ESPN. Just a few days later, he is no longer part of the program.

Co-offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore could be an internal candidate to replace Gattis, while quarterbacks coach Matt Weiss will also likely get consideration.