Roger Goodell Says NFL Will Re-Evaluate DEI Policies amid Brian Flores Lawsuit

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Robin Hood Foundation

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell sent a memo to the league's 32 teams on Saturday saying it plans to "examine all policies, guidelines and initiatives relating to diversity, equity and inclusion."

Goodell noted the NFL understands the "concerns expressed" by former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, who filed a lawsuit against the league and its teams, including specific claims against the Dolphins, Denver Broncos and New York Giants, alleging racial discrimination.

Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network provided a copy of the full letter:

The memo represents a change in tune compared to the league's initial statement about Flores' lawsuit, which stated the claims were "without merit":

Doug Wigdor and John Elefterakis, Flores' attorneys, released their own statement in response to Goodell's letter:

Flores said in the lawsuit filed Tuesday that the Dolphins fired him for refusing to follow team owner Stephen Ross' wishes to tank, which purportedly included an offer of $100,000 per loss in 2019, and desire to recruit a "prominent quarterback" after that season in violation of tampering rules.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The 40-year-old longtime New England Patriots assistant was fired by Miami in January despite back-to-back winning seasons, though neither produced a playoff appearance.

His allegations against the Broncos, with whom he interviewed in 2019 before taking the Dolphins job, and the Giants, who interviewed him last month after his Miami departure, surrounded the idea they were "sham" meetings to satisfy the Rooney Rule before hiring white candidates.

Both the Broncos and Giants have denied those claims, saying Flores was seriously considered before they went in a different direction.

While the litigation is just getting underway, the NFL's current coach-hiring cycle is being used as a further example showcasing the struggle of Black candidates to land the top spot on a coaching staff:

Based on the most recent data from 2020, Black players made up 57.5 percent of the league's rosters, according to Statista.

Yet, there's just one current Black head coach (Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers) and two other ethnic minorities in that role (the New York Jets' Robert Saleh and Washington Commanders' Ron Rivera), per CNN's Ben Morse and Jason Hanna.

Goodell's memo noted his goal of the DEI review is to ensure "real and tangible results will be achieved."

Meanwhile, Flores is still considered a finalist for the Houston Texans' head coaching vacancy despite his lawsuit, per CBS Sports' Josina Anderson.

The Texans fired David Culley, who alongside Tomlin and Flores was one of three Black head coaches in 2021, after just one season in January following a 4-13 campaign.