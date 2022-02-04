MLBPA Denies MLB's Request for Federal Mediator to Aid with Lockout Negotiations

AP Photo/Ron Blum

The Major League Baseball Players Association announced Friday that it had rejected Major League Baseball's request to utilize a mediator in collective bargaining agreement talks.

The MLBPA released the following statement regarding its decision:

Major League Baseball announced Dec. 2 that it was implementing a lockout, and the two sides have yet to agree on a new CBA, putting this month's start of spring training in jeopardy.

Per MLB.com's Mark Feinsand, Major League Baseball felt a federal mediator would be "the most productive path toward reaching an agreement" and would "expedite the negotiation process."

Feinsand noted that the NFL, the NHL and MLS have all made it through lockouts with help from mediators since 2010.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred announced the lockout in a letter to fans.

While speaking to the media, Manfred mentioned the 1994-95 strike, which resulted in the cancellation of the World Series. Manfred said: "If you play without an agreement, you're vulnerable to a strike at any point in time."

Manfred also said that while he was "disappointed," he was "optimistic" a deal would get done.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

There are several points of contention between MLB and the MLBPA.

Among them are revenue sharing and rules related to service time, arbitration and free agency.

According to Feinsand, the MLBPA has agreed to reduce the pre-arbitration bonus pool it is asking for from $105 million to $100 million. MLB offered a $10 million pool.

The MLBA believes standout performers should be able to receive more substantial bumps in salary through arbitration than they can get currently.

This is MLB's ninth work stoppage and first since the 1994-95 strike. This is the fourth lockout, and no games have ever been canceled as a result of an MLB lockout.

The spring training schedule may need to be altered if there is no movement soon, however, as games are slated to start Feb. 26.

Opening Day is set for March 31.