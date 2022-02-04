Suspect Arrested in Alleged Assault of Daniel Luna at NFC Championship Game

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

The Inglewood Police Department announced Friday an arrest was made in connection with an altercation outside SoFi Stadium following Sunday's NFC Championship Game that left Daniel Luna, a San Francisco 49ers fan, in a medically induced coma.

Inglewood Police Lt. Nicole Loudermilk confirmed the news to Stefanie Dazio of the Associated Press, but no further details about the suspect or the charges they face were immediately released.

