UCLA Basketball Player Arrested for Allegedly Spitting on Arizona Fan After Loss

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

UCLA forward Mac Etienne was arrested on an assault charge after allegedly spitting on Arizona fans following the Bruins' 76-66 loss Thursday.

University of Arizona police public information officer Sgt. Sean Shields told Myron Medcalf of ESPN that Etienne was given a citation for assault with "the intent to injure, provoke or insult" but was not handcuffed.

"We allowed him to go with the team back to the locker room," Shields said. "And he was arrested for assault."

An official police report will be released Friday.

"UCLA Athletics is committed to and expects the highest level of sportsmanship," UCLA said in a statement. "We are aware of the incident involving a student-athlete at tonight's men's basketball game, and the matter is under review."

Etienne is a redshirt freshman who has missed the entire season with a knee injury. It's possible Etienne will have to travel back to Arizona for a court appearance, though Shields said he could wind up being able to handle the situation from California.