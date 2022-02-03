Matt Harvey, Garrett Richards Among Players Set to Testify at Eric Kay Trial

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Matt Harvey, Andrew Heaney and Garrett Richards are among seven players on the witness list set to testify at the Eric Kay trial, according to Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times.

Kay, a former communications director for the Los Angeles Angels, is set to face trial in connection with the 2019 death of Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs.

