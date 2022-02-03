NBA Trade Rumors: Jerami Grant, Harrison Barnes Discussed by Jazz in Talks

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

The Utah Jazz are looking to beef up their roster ahead of the Feb. 10 trade deadline, and it appears the franchise is interested in two players that could help take their game to the next level.

Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant and Sacramento Kings veteran Harrison Barnes are reportedly drawing interest from the Jazz, per The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor. Utah has had trade talks for both players, O'Connor adds, as it is targeting "wings that can defend."

This update should come as no surprise following the news Joe Ingles suffered a torn ACL and will miss the remainder of the 2021-22 campaign and into the 2022-23 season.

Ingles has been a key piece for the Jazz across eight seasons, averaging 7.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists this season in 25 minutes per game. He's not necessarily thought of as much of a defensive stalwart, but he has been a pretty solid defender overall.

In addition, the Jazz could use some better defensive players as they continue to falter in the postseason, failing to make it past the second round since the 2006-07 campaign.

That said, Grant is a difference-making defensive player that can help the Jazz's defense alongside big man Rudy Gobert. Grant is a good matchup to most players because of his size, athleticism and willingness to not back down from challenging matchups.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The 27-year-old is also in the midst of one his better offensive seasons, averaging 20 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game while shooting 41.5 percent from the field and 33.8 percent from deep.

However, it could be difficult for the Jazz to acquire Grant. NBA insider Marc Stein reported Utah's interest in the veteran late last month but also suggested the team would need to boost its trade package for him.

According to B/R's Jake Fischer, the Pistons are asking for two first-round picks or one first-round pick plus a high-upside young player in exchange for Grant.

As for Barnes, the Jazz have reportedly been interested in the veteran since late last month. On The Athletic NBA Show podcast on Jan. 26, Sam Amick reported Barnes had been "tied" to Utah.

Barnes would present head coach Quin Snyder a better option off the bench than Rudy Gay or Eric Paschall. He's averaging 16.5 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game while shooting 45 percent from the floor and 40.8 percent from deep this season.

The 29-year-old is in the third year of his four-year, $85 million contract and is drawing interest from teams because the salary for his final season is only $18.35 million.

The Jazz have slipped to 28-23, fourth in the Western Conference. If they want to compete with the Phoenix Suns and Golden State Warriors, they'll need some more depth, and Grant and/or Barnes can provide that.