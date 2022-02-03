NFL Rumors: Brian Flores Still Finalist for Texans HC Job amid Class-Action Lawsuit

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Amid his class-action lawsuit against the NFL, Brian Flores is reportedly still in the running for the Houston Texans' head-coaching vacancy.

Per Josina Anderson of CBS Sports HQ and USA Today, Flores is considered a finalist for the job.

Flores filed the lawsuit against the league and all 32 teams on Tuesday alleging racial discrimination in the hiring process for coaches.

Flores also alleged in the lawsuit that Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross offered him a $100,000 incentive for each loss during the 2019 season to improve the team's draft position and later tried to get him to violate the league's tampering policy.

According to Anderson, the Texans have been vetting staffing plans for their finalists to ascertain the viability, availability and fit with the team before making a decision.

During a Wednesday appearance on ESPN's Get Up (h/t John Singler of Saints Wire), Flores said he gave the Texans and New Orleans Saints advance word of his lawsuit before it became public.

ESPN's Mike Triplett reported Flores met with Saints management on Tuesday in Mobile, Alabama, to interview for their vacant head coaching position.

Per Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle, Flores had a second interview with the Texans earlier this week.

Jacob Camenker of Sporting News noted Flores, Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, former NFL quarterback Josh McCown and Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell either met with or received a second-interview request from the Texans.

Per Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports, O'Connell is expected be named head coach of the Minnesota Vikings after the Rams play in the Super Bowl on Feb. 13.

The Texans are searching for a new head coach for the second straight offseason. They fired David Culley on Jan. 13 after he went 4-13 in his first season with the team.

Flores spent the past three seasons as head coach of the Dolphins. The 40-year-old went 24-25 overall and posted back-to-back winning seasons in 2020 and 2021.