Commanders Owner Daniel Snyder Accused of Harassment During Congressional Hearing

Rob Carr/Getty Images

A former marketing manager and cheerleader for Washington's NFL team, which just rebranded itself as the Commanders, told members of Congress that team owner Dan Snyder sexually harassed her, per Liz Clarke and Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post.

Tiffani Mattingly Johnston made the allegations Thursday as one of six former employees scheduled to describe their experience with the team to the Congressional panel investigating the franchise's culture.

Clarke and Jhabvala noted Johnston said "Snyder harassed her at a team dinner, putting his hand on her thigh and pressing her toward his limo."

Johnston said the incident happened during a work dinner, and she was only able to free herself of Snyder's "grip" as he pushed her toward the limousine because the team owner's attorney stepped in and said, "Dan, Dan, this is a bad idea … a very bad idea Dan."

She also said she was told not to tell anyone about Snyder's actions and did not have anyone in human resources to report them to in the aftermath.

Johnston wasn't the only one who raised allegations Thursday, as former marketing director and cheerleader Melanie Coburn said a colleague was "hazed to drink despite being a recovering addict" during an awards trip to Snyder's Colorado home.

She also said she was told to remain in her room at one point and "later learned from a colleague, who was there, that it was because the men had invited prostitutes back."

This comes after Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney (D-N.Y.) and Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-Ill.) sent NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell a letter in October seeking transparency into the investigation of the organizational culture in Washington. The House Democrats also questioned why oversight of attorney Beth Wilkinson's investigation was transferred from Washington to the NFL after the team initially hired her.

The NFL never made the findings public and said Wilkinson presented them verbally, although some of the 650,000 emails the investigation produced were leaked. Those were the messages sent by former Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden that included racist, misogynistic and anti-gay language and eventually led to his resignation.

Washington was fined $10 million as a result of Wilkinson's investigation, and Tanya Snyder, who is the wife of Daniel Snyder, took over co-owner and co-CEO responsibilities while her husband stepped away from some of the day-to-day issues.

"We think this is the appropriate way to do it," Goodell told reporters in October when discussing why the findings were not released publicly.

He also said, "I do think he's been held accountable," when discussing Snyder.

Thursday's allegations brought the investigation back into the spotlight.

"One after another, they painted a picture of a pervasive culture of sexual harassment, stemming from the team's ownership, in which women were exploited, demeaned and treated like objects to boost sales or simply entertain their supervisors," Clarke and Jhabvala wrote about the revelations during Thursday's proceedings.