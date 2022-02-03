Scott Spina Jr. Pleads Guilty to Fraud After Selling Fake Tom Brady Super Bowl Rings

AP Foto/Mark LoMoglio

A New Jersey man has pleaded guilty after selling fake Super Bowl rings he said were gifts from Tom Brady.

Per the Associated Press, Scott V. Spina Jr. pleaded guilty to wire fraud, mail fraud and aggravated identity theft stemming from a 2017 scam involving a New England Patriots Super Bowl ring from the 2016 season:

"In 2017, Spina bought a 2016 Super Bowl ring from a Patriots player who then left the team. Spina sold the ring for $63,000 to a Southern California broker and used the player's information to contact the ring company and order three slightly smaller rings designed for friends and family, prosecutors said.

"Those rings had 'Brady' engraved on them and Spina claimed they were gifts for Brady's baby although the quarterback never authorized their purchase, authorities said."

According to the AP, prosecutors said Spina initially attempted to sell the rings to a broker for $81,500. The deal was said to have fallen through because the broker, who had been told by Spina that Brady bought them for his nephews, was unable to confirm Brady had nephews.

Spina wound up selling the rings to an auction house in New Jersey for $100,000. One of them sold at auction in 2018 for $337,000.

Federal prosecutors arrested Spina in December for the ring scam.

"The rings were at no time authorized by Tom Brady," the federal prosecutor in Los Angeles stated. "Spina intended to obtain the three rings by fraud and to sell them at a substantial profit."

Spina was formally charged with one count of mail fraud, three counts of wire fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft at the time of his arrest. He pleaded guilty to all five counts.

Brady was named MVP of Super Bowl LI during the 2016 season when he led the Patriots to a 34-28 overtime victory over the Atlanta Falcons. He threw for 466 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in the win.