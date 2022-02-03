Chauncey Billups on Brian Flores Lawsuit: NBA is 'Light-Years' Ahead of Other Leagues

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Brian Flores' lawsuit against the NFL alleging racial discrimination has evoked a lot of emotions and opinions. For Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups, it has grown his appreciation for the diversity in the NBA.

"I think we're light-years ahead of where any other league is," Billups told reporters Wednesday. "I'm really proud of it and I think a lot of it has to do with our players and our union, they've been pretty aggressive about what needs to happen."

The NFL has only one Black head coach in longtime Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin. None of the head coaching vacancies have been filled by a coach of color so far this offseason with five openings remaining.

In January, the Miami Dolphins fired Flores despite two straight winning seasons in his three years as head coach. He had interviewed for other head coaching openings this offseason, and ESPN's John Keim reported Wednesday he was a candidate for the New Orleans Saints and a finalist for the Houston Texans.

On Tuesday, Flores filed a class-action lawsuit saying, in part, that his interview with the New York Giants was a sham and they already knew they were hiring Brian Daboll as head coach days before meeting with Flores. Flores says that he was interviewed simply to satisfy a quota for the league's Rooney Rule, which states that teams are required to interview at least two candidates of color for head coach positions.

Also among the many allegations in Flores' lawsuit is one that states he was offered $100,000 per loss in the 2019 season by Dolphins owner Stephen Ross, who Flores says wanted to secure a high draft pick.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The NFL has denied the allegations of discriminatory hiring practices, but it is likely that Flores' claims about Ross will lead to an investigation.