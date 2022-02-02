Cowboys' Jerry Jones Says NFL Can 'Do Better' in Light of Brian Flores' Lawsuit

Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones weighed in on Brian Flores' lawsuit against the NFL alleging racism in hiring practices. Jones acknowledged that diversity in head coaching is something the league needs to improve.

"I can see it's an area, one of many, that we can do better," Jones said Wednesday while attending Senior Bowl practices, per USA Today's Jori Epstein. "The area has some good attention. This is obvious if you look through that that the league and coaches are trying to improve there."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.