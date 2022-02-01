Report: Tom Brady Was QB Stephen Ross Allegedly Asked Brian Flores to Speak With

AP Photo/Doug Murray

Former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores is suing the NFL and its 32 teams in a class-action lawsuit that alleges the league practices racist and discriminatory hiring practices for head coaches, coordinators and general managers.

His lawsuit contains many accusations in support of the central allegation, including that Dolphins owner Stephen Ross wanted Flores to recruit a "prominent quarterback in violation of League tampering rules" following the end of the 2019 season.

Per Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post, that signal-caller is the recently retired seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady.

The 44-year-old quarterback isn't named in the lawsuit, but it does describe what Flores said happened with his former boss:

"After the end of the 2019 season, Mr. Ross began to pressure Mr. Flores to recruit a prominent quarterback in violation of League tampering rules. Mr. Flores repeatedly refused to comply with these improper directives.

"Undeterred, in the winter of 2020, Mr. Ross invited Mr. Flores onto a yacht for lunch. Shortly after he arrived, Mr. Ross told Mr. Flores that the prominent quarterback was 'conveniently' arriving at the marina.

"Obviously, Mr. Ross had attempted to 'set up' a purportedly impromptu meeting between Mr. Flores and the prominent quarterback. Mr. Flores refused the meeting and left the yacht immediately. After the incident, Mr. Flores was treated with disdain and held out as someone who was noncompliant and difficult to work with."

Schad provided more background:

In 2020, teams were allowed to speak with free agents beginning on March 16 at noon ET.

Although Brady's 2019 season with the Pats ended on Jan. 4, 2020 with an AFC Wild Card loss to the Tennessee Titans, he and his agent were not allowed to negotiate with teams (nor could any teams reach out to him) until the legal tampering period began.

The Dolphins were in the market for a quarterback during the 2020 offseason, and Brady was the position's hottest free agent.

He eventually chose the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, winning a Super Bowl in his first season before closing his NFL career with a loss to the eventual NFC champion Los Angeles Rams in the Divisional Round this year.

Miami ended up selecting Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft.

Flores laid out more allegations against Ross in the lawsuit, saying that the Dolphins owner offered him $100,000 for every loss during the 2019 season so the team could get better draft picks.

Flores also said that Dolphins general manager Chris Grier told him the owner was "mad" and that the team's success was "compromising [the team’s] draft position."

Miami started 0-7 in 2019 but finished 5-4 in its last nine games for a 5-11 record overall.

The Dolphins fired Flores in January after three seasons. Flores never led Miami to the playoffs, but the Dolphins posted winning records each of the last two years (10-6 in 2020 and 9-8 in 2021). Miami hadn't had winning records in back-to-back years since 2002 and 2003.

After the season, rumors of discontent between Flores and team brass circulated, with Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reporting on Good Morning Football "this was always going to be, one way or the other, it was going to be Flores or [Grier]":

Flores, who played linebacker at Boston College from 1999-2002, served on the New England Patriots' scouting staff from 2004-07 before joining Bill Belichick's coaching staff in 2008. He remained there until 2018 and took the Dolphins' job in 2019.