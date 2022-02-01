Brian Flores Sues NFL, Teams; Says Brian Daboll Was Hired by Giants Before Interview

AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee

Former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores is suing the NFL and all 32 teams, alleging racial discrimination in the coach hiring process.

In a lawsuit filed Tuesday, Flores alleges the Giants had settled on Brian Daboll as their head coach days before they were scheduled to interview him. He completed his in-person interview with the franchise last Thursday, and Daboll was named as the Giants' new coach a day later.

As part of the lawsuit, Flores included evidence that Bill Belichick mistakenly texted him days before his interview congratulating him on getting the job. Belichick believed he was texting Daboll.

"Sorry – I f--ked this up. I double checked and misread the text. I think they are naming Brian Daboll. I’m sorry about that. BB," the text read.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

