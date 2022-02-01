Report: Mason Greenwood Arrested on Suspicion of Sexual Assault, Threats to Kill

AP Photo/Rui Vieira

Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood has reportedly been "further arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and threats to kill."

BBC News reported Monday that Greenwood was originally arrested Sunday on suspicion of rape and assault following allegations made against him on social media.

Rob Harris of the Associated Press provided an update from police Tuesday:

Greenwood, who joined United's first team in 2018 after coming through the club's youth academy, has not publicly commented on the allegations.

The Red Devils said in a statement Sunday they "did not condone violence of any kind" and wouldn't allow the 20-year-old Englishman to participate in any matches or training sessions until further notice while they wait until the "facts have been established," per BBC News.

Apparel company Nike announced Monday it had suspended its sponsorship of Greenwood indefinitely, according to the AP.

"We have suspended our relationship with Mason Greenwood," Nike said in a statement. "We are deeply concerned by the disturbing allegations and will continue to closely monitor the situation."

An EA Sports spokesperson confirmed to Nathan Bliss of the Manchester Evening News the forward is being removed from the FIFA 22 video game.

"Mason Greenwood has been removed from active squads in FIFA 22 and has also been suspended from appearing in FIFA Ultimate Team (FUT) packs and Ultimate Draft," the spokesperson said.

Greenwood, who's made one appearance for the England senior national team after playing several matches at the youth level, has scored six goals in 24 games for United during the 2021-22 season.

The Red Devils are currently on an international break and will return to action Friday when they host Middlesbrough in the fourth round of the FA Cup.