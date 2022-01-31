Jimmy Garoppolo's Future with 49ers Is 'Last Stuff on My Mind,' Kyle Shanahan Says

Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images

Jimmy Garoppolo's future with the San Francisco 49ers is up in the air, but that was the last thing head coach Kyle Shanahan was thinking about Sunday night.

After a 20-17 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship Game, Shanahan was asked about Garoppolo's future, and he wasn't shy about his feelings about the veteran quarterback.

"I love Jimmy," Shanahan told reporters. "I'm not gonna sit here and make a farewell statement or anything right now. That's the last stuff on my mind. ... I love coaching Jimmy."

If the 49ers had made it to the Super Bowl, they might have had a more difficult decision to make on Garoppolo's future. But now that they've been eliminated, it seems more likely that 2021 third overall pick Trey Lance will take the reins in 2022.

Another reason the team might turn to Lance next season is that Garoppolo's limitations were on display in Sunday's loss. He completed just 16 of 30 passes for 233 yards, two touchdowns and an interception as San Francisco's offense struggled. It's clearer now that he won't be the franchise's QB of the future.

However, the team has probably known that for some time, as Garoppolo was also a trade candidate last season. According to ESPN's Seth Wickersham, the 49ers declined an offer of a second-round pick from the New England Patriots last offseason, choosing to stick with the former second-round pick as their starter in 2021.

And while many believe Garoppolo might have increased his trade value after finishing the regular season with 3,810 passing yards, 20 passing touchdowns and 12 interceptions, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported some teams believe he won't command a first-round pick because he's heading into the final year of his contract and would need a reworked deal as part of any move.

Regardless, the trade market for Garoppolo could be hot with several teams potentially looking for replacements entering the 2022 season. The Carolina Panthers, Washington Football Team, Cleveland Browns, New Orleans Saints and Pittsburgh Steelers could all use an upgrade, but it's unclear if they're interested in the Eastern Illinois product.