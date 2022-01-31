Report: Jazz's Joe Ingles Feared to Have 'Significant' Knee Injury; Will Undergo MRI

Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

Utah Jazz forward Joe Ingles is feared to have a "significant" left knee injury and will undergo an MRI on Monday, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Ingles suffered the non-contact injury during the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. He was going in for a layup as his knee buckled before he hit the court in pain.

Ingles entered Sunday's game averaging 7.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists while shooting 40.8 percent from the floor and 35.1 percent from deep.

Ingles has actually been quite durable through his eight-year career. He has appeared in 82 games three times and in at least 67 games in each season entering the 2021-22 campaign.

Though he plays off the bench behind Royce O'Neale, losing Ingles for any period of time isn't great for Utah's depth. Behind O'Neale and Ingles, the Jazz rotate Danuel House Jr. and Elijah Hughes.

The Jazz entered Sunday's game with a 30-20 record, fourth-best in the Western Conference and 10 games behind the Phoenix Suns for first place. If Ingles misses an extended period of time, it'll be important for Utah's depth players to step up.