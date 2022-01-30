Bengals' C.J. Uzomah Carted to Locker Room After Suffering Knee Injury vs. Chiefs

Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Cincinnati Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah was carted off the field during the first quarter of Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Kansas City Chiefs after suffering a left knee injury.

Uzomah appeared to suffer the injury on a 1st-and-10 from the Cincinnati 49-yard line as he tried to reel in a pass from quarterback Joe Burrow. He is doubtful to return, the team announced.

This is a significant loss for the Bengals, as Uzomah had been a significant factor for Cincinnati this postseason. During the team's 26-19 win over the Las Vegas Raiders in the Wild Card Round, he caught six passes for 64 yards and a touchdown on six targets.

The 29-year-old followed that up with seven catches for 71 yards on eight targets in an AFC Divisional Round win over the Tennessee Titans.

Uzomah also put together one of his most productive seasons in the NFL during the regular season. In 16 games, he caught 49 passes for 493 yards and five touchdowns.

The 2015 fifth-round pick has been pretty durable through his seven-year career, appearing in at least 10 games five times. However, he appeared in just two games during the 2020 campaign before suffering a torn Achilles.

With Uzomah sidelined, the Bengals will turn to 2019 second-round pick Drew Sample. In 17 regular-season games, he caught just 11 passes for 81 yards on 15 targets. Mitchell Wilcox is also available. He caught three passes for 16 yards in 15 games this season.

That said, Burrow will likely look more toward receivers Ja'Marr Chase, Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins to carry the load moving forward. Running back Joe Mixon is also effective in the passing game.