Trae Young Drops 36 as Hawks Hold off Lakers with LeBron James Out Injured

Scott Cunningham/NBAE via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers suffered their third straight loss without LeBron James as the Atlanta Hawks earned a 129-121 win Sunday.

Trae Young scored 36 points, including 13 in the fourth quarter, to lift the Hawks (24-25) to their seventh consecutive win, including their sixth at home at State Farm Arena.

The Lakers built a 71-62 lead at halftime in the high-scoring game, controlling the action for a 10-point advantage through three quarters. The margin grew as high as 11 in the fourth before the Hawks stormed back with a 14-2 run to steal the lead.

Atlanta kept making shots in the fourth quarter, with Young hitting an important one from deep in the final minute:

It was part of an 8-0 finish to the game for Atlanta, and Los Angeles simply couldn't keep up in the loss.

Anthony Davis scored 27 in his return to the lineup while Malik Monk set season highs with 33 points and 10 rebounds. The Lakers (24-27) still struggled overall as James remains out with a knee injury. The team is now 5-10 this season with LeBron unavailable.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Notable Performances

Trae Young, PG, ATL: 36 points, 12 assists, 5 rebounds

John Collins, PF, ATL: 20 points, 11 rebounds

Clint Capela, C, ATL: 15 points, 9 rebounds

Anthony Davis, PF, LAL: 27 points, 5 rebounds, 2 steals

Russell Westbrook, PG, LAL: 20 points, 12 assists, 7 rebounds

Malik Monk, SG, LAL: 33 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists

Trae Young Takeover Keys Hawks Win

Though Trae Young came in questionable due to a hip injury, he remained a star offensively.

The passing was especially impressive from start to finish as the guard found teammates all over the floor:

He also called his own number when needed.

The clutch shooting in the fourth quarter especially helped the Hawks pull in front before closing out the win.

It was a nice turnaround after it seemed like his frustrations were going to get the best of him early in the game.

The Lakers took momentum late in the second quarter, ending the half with a 17-6 run.

Young bounced back with 20 points after halftime to keep the Hawks rolling.

John Collins also showed his upside with his second-straight 20-point game, including 12 in the first quarter to give Atlanta an early lead.

Whether he's being used as a trade chip or staying with Atlanta, the team needs Collins to play to his ability.

Malik Monk Heroics Not Enough for Lakers

Even with Anthony Davis back after missing Friday's game with a wrist injury, the Lakers remain shorthanded. LeBron James was diagnosed with "general swelling" in his knee that will keep him out until he improves, head coach Frank Vogel said Sunday.

It requires other players to step up, and Malik Monk showed he could be a key piece of the puzzle going forward with a big game Sunday.

The guard filled up the stat sheet with his best game as a Laker, producing some impressive plays along the way:

Consistency has been a problem for Monk, but this was his 12th time reaching 20 points this season. On an aging roster, the 23-year-old is exactly what the Lakers need.

It still wasn't enough for Los Angeles in this game.

Davis was dominant when on the court with 27 points but still missed time due to foul trouble. Russell Westbrook was also more efficient than usual with 20 points on 8-of-15 shooting, adding 12 assists.

Depth is still an issue with all five bench players finishing with a negative plus-minus rating. Carmelo Anthony scored 11 while Talen Horton-Tucker provided some life, but the team still needs more to keep up in these types of shootouts.

What's Next?

Atlanta continues its back-to-back with a home game against the Toronto Raptors on Monday. Los Angeles will have a few days off before hosting the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday.