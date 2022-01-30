Manchester United Ban Mason Greenwood Indefinitely amid Allegation He Assaulted Woman

AP Photo/Rui Vieira

Manchester United announced forward Mason Greenwood will not play in matches or take part in training until further notice amid assault allegations, via James Robson of the Standard.

A woman said Sunday morning that Greenwood assaulted her, posting photographs on Instagram showing bruises and blood, via the Guardian. The initial posts have since been deleted, but they have already spread on social media.

"We are aware of images and allegations circulating on social media," the club said in a statement. "We will not make any further comment until the facts have been established. Manchester United does not condone violence of any kind."

Manchester Police said it is "aware of images and videos circulating on social media." Police also announced a man has been arrested following the allegations but did not outright state it was Greenwood:

Greenwood is sponsored by Nike, which also released a statement Sunday (h/t The Athletic UK): "We are deeply concerned by the disturbing allegations and will continue to closely monitor the situation."

The 20-year-old is in his third full season with Manchester United, scoring 22 goals across 83 appearances in the Premier League. He has made 16 EPL starts for the club this season and currently ranks third on the team with five league goals.

The England international signed an extension last February that kept him under contract through 2025.