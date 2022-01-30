LaMarcus Aldridge Ruled out for Nets vs. Warriors After Suffering Ankle Injury

Jed Jacobsohn/NBAE via Getty Images

Brooklyn Nets big man LaMarcus Aldridge suffered a left ankle sprain during his team's 110-106 road loss to the Golden State Warriors on Saturday and did not return after exiting early in the fourth quarter.

Per Alex Schiffer of The Athletic, Aldridge walked out of San Francisco's Chase Center on crutches after the matchup.

The 36-year-old Aldridge is averaging 13.6 points on 55.9 percent shooting, 5.6 rebounds and 1.1 blocks in 23.1 minutes per game this year.

The seven-time All-Star and five-time All-NBA player is in his 16th NBA season and second with the Nets.

The Nets are one game into a five-game Western Conference road swing that will continue against the NBA-leading Phoenix Suns on Tuesday evening.

Brooklyn is already shorthanded without Kevin Durant (sprained MCL in his left knee) and Kyrie Irving, who is limited to road games because he is unvaccinated against COVID-19. The Nets have also been without James Harden for the last two games (hamstring, hand).

If Aldridge has to miss time, the frontcourt should feature center Nic Claxton and big men James Johnson and Blake Griffin. Day'Ron Sharpe could potentially some more minutes as well.