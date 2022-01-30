Report: Chiefs' Tyrann Mathieu Likely to Play vs. Bengals After Suffering Concussion

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs remain optimistic about Tyrann Mathieu's status for Sunday's AFC Championship Game.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported an independent doctor still needs to clear Mathieu to play, but the three-time All-Pro hasn't experienced any setbacks since entering the NFL's concussion protocol.

He only logged seven snaps before exiting Kansas City's dramatic 42-36 overtime victory over the Buffalo Bills.

Josh Allen might have torched the Chiefs secondary anyway, even if it had a healthy Mathieu available. Still, it's probably not entirely a coincidence he threw for 329 yards and four touchdowns and led the Bills offense on two late scoring drives inside the final two minutes.

Mathieu earned his third trip to the Pro Bowl after finishing the regular season with 76 tackles, three interceptions and six pass breakups.

The 29-year-old is even more valuable to the team given the general vulnerability of Kansas City's defense. The unit allowed the sixth-most yards per game (251.4) through the air and ranked 24th in yards per attempt (7.3) during the regular season.

The Bills might have been the Chiefs' toughest test before the Super Bowl, but they can't afford to look past Cincinnati. Joe Burrow has acquitted himself nicely in the postseason, throwing for 592 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in the Bengals' two wins.

Burrow got sacked nine times in the divisional round yet still showed a level of poise belying his relative inexperience. Going up against Patrick Mahomes and Co., a team Cincinnati beat in the regular season, probably won't faze him.

In the Bengals 34-31 Week 17 win over the Chiefs, Burrow threw for 446 yards and four touchdowns. Mathieu played all 70 defensive snaps in that game, so his presence then did little to slow down the second-year signal-caller.

Still, with the benefit of a healthy Mathieu, the reigning AFC champions might have better luck slowing down their opponent's aerial attack in the conference title game than they had in the previous round.