Tom Brady's Career Earnings, Net Worth After Reported NFL Retirement

Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady is reportedly announcing his retirement from football, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington.

So, just how much did the legendary signal-caller make throughout his career?

According to Spotrac, Brady made nearly $293 million ($292,962,392) over his 22-year career with the Bucs and New England Patriots.



Brady, who spent 20 of his 22 NFL seasons with the Patriots, made more than $235 million during his career in New England. He made nearly $58 million in his two seasons with the Buccaneers and would have made over $27 million more if he played the 2022 season, per Spotrac.

Brady's retirement does not come as a surprise after Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reported Friday that the 44-year-old was "preparing to retire" and that an official announcement was expected "shortly."

Brady, whose birthday is in August, previously said he wanted to play until he was 45, telling Peter King of NBC Sports that he would "know when the time’s right."

However, his thinking reportedly changed sometime before Tampa Bay's NFC Divisional Round loss to the Los Angeles Rams, as La Canfora reported that some of Brady's teammates had a "sense" the game could be his last if the team lost.



Brady then addressed the retirement rumors Monday on his Let's Go! podcast (via ESPN's Jenna Laine), saying that his family would play a significant role in whether he would return for a 23rd season:

I'm gonna spend some time with them and give them what they need, 'cause they've really been giving me what I need the last six months to do what I love to do. I said this a few years ago, it's what relationships are all about. It's not always what I want. It's what we want as a family. And I'm gonna spend a lot of time with them and figure out in the future what's next.

Brady will go down as one of the best, if not the best, to ever play the game. He finishes his career with a 243-73 record, 64.2 completion percentage, 84,520 passing yards, 624 passing touchdowns and 203 interceptions.

In addition to winning seven Super Bowls (six in New England), he also has five Super Bowl MVP awards, three NFL MVP awards, three first-team All-Pro selections, 15 Pro Bowl nods and numerous records.

Come 2027, we'll see him in Canton.