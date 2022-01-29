Former NFL TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins Arrested on Assault, Harassment Charges

Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

Former NFL tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins was arrested Friday in Washington.

Per court records obtained by TMZ Sports, Seferian-Jenkins was booked on charges of misdemeanor assault/domestic violence and felony harassment threats/domestic violence or death threats.

Additional details about Seferian-Jenkins' arrest have not yet been made public. The 29-year-old is still in custody after being booked around 9 p.m. local time on Friday night. His bail hasn't been set.

