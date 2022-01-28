Former Alabama LB Trey DePriest Arrested on Multiple Charges Including Armed Robbery

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Former Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Trey DePriest was arrested in Ohio Thursday, according to WHIO TV.

DePriest was wanted on armed robbery, assault and felonious assault charges filed on Nov. 11 in Detroit. In a statement, Detroit police said they investigated a robbery at a hotel in which one of the suspects fired a shot, striking the victim, who was treated at a hospital and released.

Per the report, police are still looking for the other suspect, Adrian Chilton.

DePriest joined the Crimson Tide in 2011 out of Springfield (Ohio) High School. He was ranked as the No. 3 inside linebacker and No. 2 prospect in Ohio by 247Sports, and he chose Alabama over Ohio State, Michigan and Notre Dame, among others.

DePriest spent four seasons at Alabama where he recorded two sacks, 232 tackles, 18 tackles for a loss, one interception, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. He went undrafted and signed a free-agent deal with the Baltimore Ravens, spending most of the 2015 season on the team’s practice squad.

DePriest hasn't played for any NFL team since 2015.