Georgia LB Nolan Smith Arrested on Driving with Suspended License, Speeding Charges

Georgia linebacker Nolan Smith was arrested in Barrow County earlier this month.

Per Marc Weiszer of the Athens Banner-Herald, Smith was given two misdemeanor charges of driving on a suspended license and speeding in a construction zone after being arrested on Jan. 19.

Smith was released from custody less than a half-hour after being booked into Barrow County Detention Center.

According to the Barrow County Sherriff’s Office (via Weiszer), Smith was pulled over when his pickup truck was clocked going 89 mph in a 55-mph construction zone.

"A license check showed Smith’s license had been suspended since Jan. 19. 2021 for a 'serious violation under 21,'" Weiszer wrote.

Smith told the officers his license was supposed to be reinstated the day after he was pulled over.

A native of Bradenton, Florida, Smith just finished his junior season for the Bulldogs. He has appeared in 38 games over the past three seasons, including 14 of 15 contests during the 2021 season.

Georgia has not yet commented on the situation.

Smith recorded seven total tackles, two tackles for loss and one sack in Georgia's 33-18 win over Alabama in the College Football Playoff National Championship on Jan. 10. He announced on Jan. 17 that he was returning to school for his senior season in 2022.