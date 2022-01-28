76ers Fan Ejected for Allegedly Calling Lakers' Carmelo Anthony 'Boy'

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

A pair of Philadelphia 76ers fans were apparently ejected after getting into a verbal altercation with Los Angeles Lakers forward Carmelo Anthony on Thursday at Wells Fargo Center.

According to Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes, one of the fans was ejected for repeatedly calling Anthony "boy."

“Unacceptable language and unacceptable behavior by fans, is the simplest way to put it," Lakers head coach Frank Vogel told reporters after the game. "There’s gotta be a higher standard and hopefully that’s handled the right way."

The game temporarily paused after 76ers forward Georges Niang committed a personal foul on a Lakers possession with 7:01 remaining in regulation and Philadelphia up 94-78.

Anthony then appeared to walk in the direction of a pair of fans who were shouting in his direction. Officials stepped on the court between Anthony and the fans, who were soon escorted out by event staff.

Melo soon walked over to the corner of the court and then a third fan appeared to have words with Anthony as 76ers center Joel Embiid got between the two to diffuse the situation:

The matchup restarted less than two minutes after the initial stoppage with the Lakers inbounding the ball. Anthony stayed in.

As for the game itself, the 76ers won 105-87.