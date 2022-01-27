NHL Rumors: Evander Kane, Oilers Verbally Agree to 1-Year Contract

AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

Evander Kane is reportedly close to returning to the NHL three weeks after the San Jose Sharks placed him on unconditional waivers.

Per The Athletic's Corey Masisak, the Edmonton Oilers are expected to sign Kane to a one-year deal. TSN's Darren Dreger added Kane and the Oilers have reached verbal agreement on a deal, but the contract needs to be signed.

Masisak noted the contract will be dependent on Kane not being suspended by the NHL for violating COVID protocols.

The NHL announced on Thursday that Kane won't be subject to further discipline after being unable to find "conclusively find that Mr. Kane knowingly made misrepresentations regarding his COVID-19 status or test results in connection with his international travel."

The league previously announced on Oct. 18 that Kane was suspended for 21 games without pay for violating the agreed-upon COVID-19 protocols by the league and NHL Players Association.

The punishment came after A.J. Perez of Front Office Sports reported Kane was being investigated amid allegations he submitted a fake vaccine card to the NHL.

The Sharks assigned Kane to their American Hockey League affiliate on Nov. 30 after his suspension ended. He was placed in the AHL's COVID protocols on Dec. 22.

San Jose announced on Jan. 8 Kane was placed on unconditional waivers with the intention of terminating his contract.

Per Kevin Kurz of The Athletic, the Sharks decision to waive Kane stemmed "primarily" from him allegedly taking an unauthorized trip to Vancouver in late December while in COVID-19 protocols after testing positive.

The NHLPA did file a grievance on Kane's behalf amid the Sharks' decision to terminate his contract.

Kane's agent, Dan Milstein, tweeted on Jan. 8 the Sharks did "not have sufficient grounds for taking this action."

Kane has played 12 seasons in the NHL. He was the No. 4 overall pick by the Atlanta Thrashers in 2009. The Vancouver native has played for the Thrashers/Winnipeg Jets, Buffalo Sabres and Sharks.

The Oilers are currently sixth in the Pacific Division standings with 42 points.