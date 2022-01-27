WFT Sexual Harassment Investigation to Be Subject of Congressional Hearing

AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File

The United States Congress announced Thursday that it will hold a hearing examining the Washington Football Team's workplace culture on Feb. 3.

JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington tweeted a screenshot of the notice sent out by Congress:

The roundtable discussion, which is entitled "Examining the Washington Football Team's Toxic Workplace Culture," will take place at the Rayburn House Office Building in Washington, D.C., and will also be available virtually on Zoom.

The hearing will focus on allegations that the Washington Football Team created a toxic work environment that included the sexual harassment of female employees over a 15-year period.

Per ESPN, the Washington Football Team was under investigation from July 2020 until last year as a result of the allegations.

The investigation, which was conducted by attorney Beth Wilkinson, featured testimony by more than 150 people, most of whom were current or former WFT employees.

In the wake of the investigation, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell released a statement noting that the investigation "concluded that for many years the workplace environment at the Washington Football Team, both generally and particularly for women, was highly unprofessional. Bullying and intimidation frequently took place and many described the culture as one of fear, and numerous female employees reported having experienced sexual harassment and a general lack of respect in the workplace."

Washington Football Team owner Dan Snyder said in a subsequent statement that he agreed with Goodell and vowed to implement 10 recommendations made by Wilkinson.

Ultimately, the Washington Football Team was fined $10 million by the NFL, and Snyder agreed to step aside in favor of his wife, Tanya Snyder, taking over the day-to-day operations of the team for "several months."

As noted by Finlay, the Washington Football Team is set to announce its new name one day before the congressional hearing occurs.