Raiders' Nate Hobbs Pleads Guilty to Careless Driving; Blood Below DUI Threshold

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs pleaded guilty to unlawful manners of driving - careless driving on Wednesday after initially being charged with driving under the influence:

Hobbs was arrested at 4 a.m. on Jan. 3, hours after the team's key Week 17 win over the Indianapolis Colts. According to TMZ Sports, he was found asleep at the wheel of his car in a parking lot exit ramp when cops were called.

The 22-year-old was booked after failing sobriety tests, but the toxicology report showed he was under the legal limit for a DUI charge.

The guilty plea to the lesser charge requires Hobbs to pay a $685 fine and complete 20 hours of community service and a victim impact panel in order to avoid a 30-day jail sentence.

Hobbs is still not finished with his legal trouble.

Just weeks after the Jan. 3 arrest, Hobbs was cited for reckless driving after reportedly going 110 miles per hour in a 65 mph zone. He is due to appear in court in April for the Jan. 21 traffic stop.

Hobbs has remained on the Las Vegas roster, playing in last week's playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The 2021 fifth-round draft pick played 16 games this season (nine starts) while totaling 74 tackles, one interception and one sack.