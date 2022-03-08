Mike Gesicki Reportedly Receives Franchise Tag from Dolphins Before NFL Free Agency

AP Photo/James Kenney

The Miami Dolphins are set to place the franchise tag on tight end Mike Gesicki, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Miami had until Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET to place the tag on Gesicki or else he would have become a free agent.

As seen in the following breakdown, Gesicki will earn $10.9 million in 2022 under the franchise tag:

It would have been something of a surprise if Dolphins let the talented playmaker go elsewhere, but Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald noted they didn't give him a contract extension ahead of the 2021 season like they did with fellow 2018 draftees Jerome Baker and Jason Sanders.

That left Miami with the options of signing him to a long-term deal, franchise-tagging him or watching him go elsewhere.

Gesicki, who notably said he "enjoyed every single aspect of being in this organization" when previously talking about the Dolphins, per Jackson, ultimately stayed on the tag.

That is welcome news for Miami, which will hope the Penn State product continues his trend of putting up better numbers every season in the league. In fact, his reception totals and receiving yards have increased every year since he was a second-round pick in 2018:

2018: 22 catches for 202 yards and zero touchdowns

2019: 51 catches for 570 yards and five touchdowns

2020: 53 catches for 703 yards and six touchdowns

2021: 73 catches for 780 yards and two touchdowns

What's more, Gesicki has proved durable and appeared in 64 of a possible 65 games in his first four seasons.

He became Miami's second option behind Jaylen Waddle during the 2021 campaign thanks in large part to his impressive combination of athleticism and physicality to make plays across the middle. That meant he has been more than just a safety outlet like many tight ends.

Gesicki is also just 26 years old and figures to continue on his upward trajectory with additional experience.

This is an under-the-radar move this offseason, but the Dolphins will be better on offense as a result.