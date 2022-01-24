Pelicans' Jaxson Hayes Charged with Domestic Violence, More After July Arrest

AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes was charged with 12 misdemeanor counts after a July altercation with police in Los Angeles.

TMZ Sports reported Hayes was formally charged with inflicting corporal injury (domestic violence), destroying property, use of force, resisting a police officer, using force and violence against an LAPD member in addition to his other charges.

Police arrested Hayes in July after police responded to a call saying he was "acting erratically" toward his girlfriend. Hayes was allegedly combative with police on their arrival, refusing to allow them into his residence and pushing an officer, who sustained injuries to his arm.

An officer later tased Hayes, who said he could not breathe during his arrest. The LAPD has investigated the use of force against Hayes but has not released any findings to the public.

Hayes has not faced any discipline from the NBA for the arrest.