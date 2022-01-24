Antonio Brown Tweets Meme of His On-Field Exit After Buccaneers' Playoff Loss to Rams

Johnny Nunez/Getty Images

Antonio Brown isn't signed to an NFL team any longer, but he could still tweet at the defending champions when they were eliminated from the playoffs Sunday.

Following the Los Angeles Rams' 30-27 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Brown tweeted a meme with a picture of him leaving the field from a game earlier this season when he was still on the NFC South team:

It just so happened to be Brown's final game with the Buccaneers, who released him after he took off his jersey and walked off the field against the New York Jets in Week 17.

While Brown's chances of ever playing in the NFL again are very much in jeopardy after the display, he did help lead Tampa Bay to the Lombardi Trophy title last season and even caught a touchdown in the Super Bowl win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

As for the Buccaneers' loss Sunday, they came storming back from a 27-3 deficit to tie the game in the final minute only for the defense to lose track of Cooper Kupp on a deep ball that set up Matt Gay's game-winning field goal.