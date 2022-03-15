Report: Randy Gregory, Cowboys Agree to 5-Year, $70M Contract with $28M Guaranteed

Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Veteran defensive end Randy Gregory is set to re-sign with the Dallas Cowboys.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport first reported Gregory is expected to receive around $13 million per season on his new deal.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Gregory's contract will be for five years with $28 million guaranteed and $70 million total.

The 29-year-old underwent offseason knee surgery after being hampered by a knee issue throughout the 2021 season. He still appeared in 12 games, recording a career-high six sacks, in addition to one interception, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, 19 tackles, four tackles for a loss and 17 quarterback hits.

The Cowboys selected Gregory in the second round of the 2015 draft, and the team has been committed to him despite several suspensions.

The Nebraska product was suspended for 14 games in 2016 for violations of the NFL's substance-abuse policy. He was also banned the entire 2017 season, two games in 2018, the entire 2019 campaign and six games in 2020 for several violations.

He spoke about his struggles with addiction and mental health in an interview with ESPN's Elizabeth Merrill in 2018.

The Cowboys will again have one of the best defensive units in the NFL. Gregory, DeMarcus Lawrence, Neville Gallimore, Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs are among the many set to return.