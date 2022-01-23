Jacob Panetta Released for Alleged Racist Taunt at Jordan Subban amid Investigation

Stephan Woldron/SEPA.Media /Getty Images

Jacksonville Icemen defenseman Jacob Panetta has been suspended indefinitely by the ECHL after allegedly taunting South Carolina Stingrays defenseman Jordan Subban in a racist manner, according to ESPN's Greg Wyshynski.

The Icemen announced in a statement later Sunday that Panetta had been released:

The alleged taunt occurred during Saturday's game in the overtime period. A scuffle broke out between the teams after South Carolina's Andrew Cherniwchan ran into Jacksonville goalie Justin Kapelmaster.

"The South Carolina Stingrays are disgusted and appalled by last night's incident involving Jordan Subban," team president Rob Concannon said in a statement. "Our organization stands in support of our friend and teammate, Jordan, as well as all other players who continue to deal with racism and discrimination. This behavior is unacceptable and has to stop."

After Subban and Panetta fought and were given major and misconduct penalties, Subban's teammate Nico Blachman came off the Stingrays bench and punched Panetta. He was given a game misconduct.

New Jersey Devils defenseman P.K. Subban, the younger Subban's brother, responded to the situation in a series of tweets:

On Friday, San Jose Barracuda forward Krystof Hrabik was suspended 30 games by the AHL after making a racist gesture toward Boko Imama of the Tucson Roadrunners:

And last year, the Ukrainian Hockey League's Andrei Deniskin was suspended 13 games for making a racist gesture toward Jalen Smereck.

"It's the first month of 2022 and there has already been two racial gestures in the second and third highest leagues in North America," Smereck wrote in his Instagram Stories. "Just think about how many are happening at the youth level to young kids that we don't see or ever know about, because the game isn't being recorded."