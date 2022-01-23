Bucks' Grayson Allen Suspended for Flagrant Foul on Bulls' Alex Caruso

AP Photo/Morry Gash

The NBA suspended Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen for one game after his Flagrant 2 foul on Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso on Friday, Jan. 21.

The foul in question occurred midway through the third quarter of the Bucks' 94-90 home win over the Bulls.

As Caruso was going up for a layup, Allen leaped to defend the shot and collided with the guard midair. He also hit Caruso's head with his left hand as the Bull was falling to the ground.

Allen got ejected. Caruso was shaken up but eventually finished the game. However, the Bulls announced the next day that he would be out six-to-eight weeks with a fractured right wrist.

Allen has a history of dirty play, notably tripping players on three occasions during the 2016-17 season while he was at Duke. The Blue Devils suspended him for one game.

Bulls head coach Billy Donovan alluded to Allen's past when commenting to reporters following the Bucks game:

The following day, Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo Sports reported that the NBA was reviewing the play. K.C. Johnson of Yahoo Sports provided more information:

In the end, the NBA decided that further punishment was necessary for the four-year NBA veteran, who has averaged 11.8 points and 3.4 rebounds per game this year.

Allen sat the Bucks' 133-127 win over the Sacramento Kings on Saturday with a left hip injury. The Bucks' next game is Wednesday at the Cleveland Cavaliers.