Warriors' Draymond Green's Back Injury Is 'Improving,' Will Be Reevaluated Before ASG

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors veteran Draymond Green "is improving" in his recovery from a lower back/disc injury, according to the team, who said Green "will be re-evaluated again prior to the All-Star break."

Green hasn't played since January 5, when he logged 32 minutes in a loss to the Dallas Mavericks. He appeared in a January 9 game against the Cleveland Cavaliers to be on the court for Klay Thompson's return but did not log a minute of playing time.

Prior to the injury, Green was in the midst of another excellent season for the Dubs, averaging 7.9 points, 7.6 rebounds, 7.4 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.2 blocks per game.

In addition to being a well-balanced performer, Green is a leader in the locker room and gives the Warriors a significant boost.

The 31-year-old has won three NBA titles and has also been named Defensive Player of the Year, in addition to earning three All-Star selections and six All-Defensive selections.

Golden State is going all-out for a championship this year with the return of Klay Thompson, who was sidelined for two seasons with an ACL tear and torn Achilles, and Stephen Curry playing at an MVP level. The team hasn't reached the NBA Finals since 2019 mainly because of health problems.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The Warriors are 38-13 and in second place in the Western Conference. They need Green to be healthy moving forward in order to compete for the No. 1 seed in the West alongside the Phoenix Suns, Memphis Grizzlies and Utah Jazz.